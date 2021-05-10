JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price to $90.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $120.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.05. Quidel has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 683.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

