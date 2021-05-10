JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Citizens worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIZN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citizens by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Citizens by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Citizens Holding has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

