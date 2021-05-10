JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 146,861 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

TGB stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $676.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

