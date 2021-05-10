JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflect strong capital markets performance and reserve release. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion efforts and strong mortgage banking business are likely to keep supporting financials. While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins. and coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand, gradual economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans. Its impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet. These capital deployment actions are likely to enhance shareholder value.”

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/1/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

JPM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.21. 979,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,721,709. The firm has a market cap of $488.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

