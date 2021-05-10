JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU opened at $6.27 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.