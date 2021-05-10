JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 49,605 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 265.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Chiasma worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

