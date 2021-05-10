JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,053 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.