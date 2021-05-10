JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.02.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79. Square has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.