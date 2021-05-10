JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 73,294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGN stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Evogene Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

