JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.89 ($59.87).

Alstom stock opened at €46.66 ($54.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.01 and a 200-day moving average of €43.83. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

