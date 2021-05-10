Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,869,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.