Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 71,661 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,661 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $292,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

