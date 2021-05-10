Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,968 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 892,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

