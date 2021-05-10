Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $81.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $81,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

