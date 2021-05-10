Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 118,240 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $55,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

