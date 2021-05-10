Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,393 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a market cap of $211.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

