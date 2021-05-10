Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

