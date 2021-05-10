Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.580-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.820 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 5,670,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,783. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

