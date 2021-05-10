John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $20.95 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
