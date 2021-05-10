John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.32. 997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.