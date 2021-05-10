Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €28.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.29 ($33.28).

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEN. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

JEN stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €25.08 ($29.51). 70,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Jenoptik has a one year low of €18.21 ($21.42) and a one year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.72.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

