JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

JELD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. 306,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

