Jefferies Financial Group Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $520.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $465.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $467.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.36 and its 200 day moving average is $396.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

