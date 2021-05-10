Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

ALLO opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

