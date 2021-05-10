JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $59.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

