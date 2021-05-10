JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

