Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 119,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,475.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,564. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

