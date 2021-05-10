Jay Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SRC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.74. 390,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

