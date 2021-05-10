Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,464,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $67.32 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $73.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

