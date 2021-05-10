Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

