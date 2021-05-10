Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,087 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,693,000 after purchasing an additional 577,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,682.11, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.