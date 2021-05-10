Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 41,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

