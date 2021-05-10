Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 309,266 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $32.71 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

