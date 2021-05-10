Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,430 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

