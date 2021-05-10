James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in James River Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

