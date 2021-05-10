ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% to $2.68-2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

ITT stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.95. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

