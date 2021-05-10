ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.ITT also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

ITT stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.09. 2,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,728. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

