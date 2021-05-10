iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $422.28 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $224.11 and a 12 month high of $449.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.83.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.