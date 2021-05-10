iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

