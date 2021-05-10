iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 55I LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

55I LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $424.05. 208,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

