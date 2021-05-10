iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $157.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

Several research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 543,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,697. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.