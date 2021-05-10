Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: BIOVF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

4/20/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

4/20/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

