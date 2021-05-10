Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Visteon (VC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

4/21/2021 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Visteon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/15/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/31/2021 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VC stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $15,690,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Visteon by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

