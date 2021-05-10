Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stella-Jones (SJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stella-Jones (TSE: SJ):

5/4/2021 – Stella-Jones had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

5/3/2021 – Stella-Jones had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

3/12/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$56.60. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.50 to C$51.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$52.00 to C$56.50.

TSE:SJ opened at C$51.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.40. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

