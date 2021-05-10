Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Holdings Boosted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000.

Shares of RYF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,467. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

