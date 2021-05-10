Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1,854.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

