Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $137.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.