Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.35 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

