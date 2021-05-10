Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $235,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

