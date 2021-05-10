Intrua Financial LLC Buys 3,493 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.12 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.